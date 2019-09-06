Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Franklin Bloodworth. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary



McIntyre, Georgia- Mr. William Franklin Bloodworth, 87, passed away September 4, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7th in the chapel of Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Snow Hill Cemetery in Gordon, Georgia.

Mr. Bloodworth was born on September 23, 1931, to Ivey Lord and Allie Mae Holland Bloodworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Richard, Harold, Dupree, and Fred.

He was a lifelong resident of Wilkinson County. He was owner of Bloodworth's Auto Parts in McIntyre for many years before retiring. He served his country as a member of the Army National Guard and served his community as a City Councilman, Justice of the Peace, and County Commissioner. He volunteered many years with The Mustard Seed Ministry. He was passionate about fishing, farming, and woodworking, and was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church in Gordon, Georgia.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Pearl McAdams Bloodworth of McIntyre; sister Clarice Billue of Peachtree City, GA; daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Ken Ray of Calhoun, GA; granddaughter Heather (Ian) Lee of Acworth, GA; grandson Kyle (Lexi) Ray of Williamsburg, Iowa; four great grandchildren: Brayden and Asher Lee, Aldyn and Paisley Ray and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 at the funeral home.

