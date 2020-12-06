William Franklin Odom
October 19, 1924 - November 29, 2020
Havelock, North Carolina - William Franklin Odom, 96, of Havelock, NC passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, after a long battle with dementia. One of the last of the "Greatest Generation". A true, "Southern Gentleman". Never a cross word was ever issued from his mouth. He had an exceptional ability to chew you out without anyone being the wiser, and to discipline very creatively. He rarely raised his voice, and he inspired you in such a way that you just didn't want to disappoint him. He was not lavish with praise, but you knew when you had done well. He was a wonderful educator and shaped generations of Marines. He was respected by all ranks from privates to generals.
William was born in Macon, GA on October 19, 1924. After graduating from high school he joined the United States Marine Corps. He completed Recruit Training and basic Military Occupations Specialty (MOS) Wireman and was sent overseas to the Pacific Theater during World War II with the 3rd Marine Division. He participated in three combat campaigns-Bougainville, Guam, and Iwo Jima as a wireman stringing wire all over these Pacific Islands- and retrieving it. He was given the nickname, "Wild Bill" in the Bougainville Campaign. He was wounded in the Guam Campaign. He came ashore at Iwo Jima on the third day. After WW II, "Wild Bill" was sent home to civilian life. During the Korean war, he was reactivated and stationed at Camp LeJeune to train Marines deploying to Korea. To his great dismay, his Sergeant Major indicated he would not be deploying to Korea anytime soon, and he did not. He married Margaret Fyfe of Jacksonville, FL, had a daughter, Kathy, and worked for Florida Public Utilities for awhile. Margaret knew he was still pining for the Marine Corps, so he joined the 4th Marine Corps Aircraft Wing to gain his Avionics MOS. In addition to WW II and the Korean Conflict, he did two tours in Vietnam and numerous deployments. Master Gunnery Sergeant William Odom spent a total of 38 years in his beloved Marine Corps. He was forced to retire at age 55, but not willingly. He always loved his Marines! He even tried to reenlist for Desert Storm.
After retiring from the Marine Corps, he and Margaret moved to Northern Virginia where he worked with and then retired again from a civilian company that, of course, worked closely with the Marine Corps. He and Margaret moved back to Havelock, NC to be close to their daughter and family. He was a twice-a-week classroom volunteer for his daughter who was a teacher of second and third graders. Mr. Odom was asked on numerous occasions to speak to the older elementary students about his life experiences. Both students and staff loved to hear him speak and share his stories.
He kept diaries during World War II, and fortunately, before his death, he used them as the basis for an expanded autobiography that friends and family have thoroughly enjoyed reading.
Every year one of the "Q" Squadron would invite him to their Marine Corps Ball. Even at 85 he could still fit into his Dress Blues. The invite was not because he could fit into his uniform, but because of his Marine Corps experience and "Sea Stories". His speeches where always about being an effective Noncommissioned Officer (NCO). He stopped going to the Balls when he could not remember his stories- a sad day for him and us, his family.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Paul W. and Martha Odom, brother Paul Roy Odom, sister, Elinor Odom Lindsey, of Macon, GA, and his wife, Margaret F. Odom.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Odom Hullopeter and husband, Gary. Three grandchildren: Margaret Dalton and husband, John (JW) of Richmond, VA, Amy Fuller and husband, Jamie of Waverly, NY and Mark Hullopeter and wife Shannon of Pittsboro, NC and six great grandchildren.
.