William Fred Hefner, Sr.

September 13, 1931 - March 12, 2019

Macon, GA- William Fred Hefner, Sr., went home to Heaven Tuesday, March 12, 2019. He passed away peacefully at his home, and has been surrounded by family and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Snow's and Pastor Benny Tate will be officiating.

Fred was born on September 13, 1931 in Atlanta, GA, to Myrtle Chadwick and Wamon Lee (Bill) Hefner. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara Stowers Hefner and his son, William Fred Hefner, Jr.

After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Atlanta, Fred attended Georgia Tech until he moved to Macon with his family to open Hefner's Bakery with his father in 1955. The bakery became a Macon staple, operating out of the Westgate Mall. Even to this day, lifelong residents of Macon still speak fondly of the sugar cookies, brownies and doughnuts from Hefner's Bakery. In 1969, Fred sold the bakery business, and went to work for Industrial Welding & Tool Supply, eventually becoming the Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Fred retired in 1999. He served his community for many years as a coach and Board member at Vine Ingle Little League. He helped shape the characters of hundreds of children, many of whom have kept in touch through the years. After raising his family at Vineville Baptist Church, Fred was ordained as a Deacon at Mt Zion Baptist Church. He served as a discussion leader at BSF (Bible Study Fellowship) for many years. Most recently he was a member of the Cornerstone Sunday school class at Rock Springs Congregational Methodist Church. Fred was also a past Booster Club President at Stratford Academy and rarely missed his children's and grandchildren's events.

Fred is survived by his wife, Janice Tippett Hefner of Macon; children, Linda Hefner Wood (Thomas) of Salem, VA, Jonathan Eric Hefner (Margaret) of Macon, Christopher Lee Hefner (Allison) of Macon; daughter-in-law, Kay Wrye Hefner of Macon; stepson, Timothy Abner Tippett (Monica) of Brentwood, TN; eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

There will be a private burial Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Riverside Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 5:00-7:00 at Snow's, Cherry Street. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made in Fred's name to Rock Springs Congregational Methodist Church.

Fred is already dearly missed by his family and friends.

