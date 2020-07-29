1/1
William Gary "Pop" Jump
1958 - 2020
William Gary Jump "Pop"
October 8, 1958 - July 26, 2020
Macon, Ga- William Gary Jump "Pop", 61, of Macon, Georgia, won his battle with Cancer and went to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. A private family graveside will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late William E. Jump Jr. and Nellie Irene Ellis Sanders. He attended Henderson Road Baptist Church and was formerly employed with Gandy Pool Tables in Macon.
He was preceded in death by his father in law, Claxton D. Wooden and Sister in law, Rita Faye Henon.
Mr. Jump is survived by his wife, Kathy Jump, Children, Tonya Avant(Mike), Michael Jump(Lason) and Tommy Ledford Jr. grandchildren, Harleigh Jones, Kierstan Avant, Addison Jump, Emory Jump, Devin Avant, and Lauren Avant. Sisters, Mary Belynda Jump and Debra Cannon.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
