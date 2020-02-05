William "Bill" Grady Linnenkohl, Sr.
October 4, 1939 - February 3, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Grady Linnenkohl, Sr., 80, of Macon passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Ingleside Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. Tim McCoy officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment will be private and held at Haddock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Son of the late Grady Louis and Eula Mable Bentley Linnenkohl, Bill was born in Washington, Georgia. His family was his hobby, his enjoyment, and his past-time. He did enjoy playing golf but even then, it was usually with family. He was an amateur renovator, dabbling in cabinetry and painting around the house. A true animal lover, he occasionally took in stray cats.
Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lanora Anne Manning Linnenkohl; children, Carole (E. Dwight) Myers, William "Bill" (Leanna Kay) Linnenkohl, Jr., and Andrew (Brandy) Linnenkohl, all of Macon; grandchildren, Whitney (Matthew) Ozment, Matthew Grady Linnenkohl, Anna Mabel Myers, and Christian Earl (Katie) Myers; and 3 great grandchildren, Arah, Grady, and Emmaline.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2020