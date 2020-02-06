William Grady "Bill" Linnenkohl Sr. (1939 - 2020)
  • "Former neighbor and long time friend. Rest In Peace"
    - Robert Willis
  • "I am so sorry for your loss of this beloved father,..."
    - Carolyn Penley
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingleside Baptist Church
William "Bill" Grady Linnenkohl, Sr.
October 4, 1939 - February 3, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Grady Linnenkohl, Sr., 80, of Macon passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Ingleside Baptist Church with the Reverend Dr. Tim McCoy officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment will be private and held at Haddock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020
