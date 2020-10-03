1/1
William "Bill" Griffin
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Griffin
June 28, 1937 - September 1, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Griffin, 83, left this world September 1, 2020, after celebrating his last day on his wedding anniversary with his wife of 46 years, Jim Griffin.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 2, 2020 in The Garden at United Community Church backyard, 2411 Heath Road, Macon, GA. The Reverend Cory Maurer will officiate.
Please everyone come share your Bill Griffin stories! PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK! The Service will be live-streamed for those out-of-town.
Bill was born in Itawamba County, MS, to William Loyd Griffin and Bittie Cleveland. He lived in Wisconsin and Illinois before moving to Southern California. Macon, GA was his home-base since 1970.
He was a member of United Community Church.
For over 45 years, Bill traveled all over this country as a Cable TV Contractor. He was an active board member at West Macon Little League in the late 1990's, affectionately known as "The Gatekeeper". Bill could be found most mornings at Johnny Vs, as long as he was able.
His parents; and brother, Wilburn "Hoot" Griffin preceded him in death.
Other survivors, children: Micki (Steve) Beutler, Lodi, WI, Mark Griffin, Cathedral City, CA, Michelle (Dale) Doyle, Gold Canyon, AZ, Caregiver, Star Snow Griffin, Macon, GA.
Grandchildren: Philip Griffin, Cameron Griffin, Callie Chance, Kylie Zitani, Gabriel Griffin Williams, Ashton Nobles, Lindsey Clark, Sean Doyle, Nina Guidroz and Sarah Bardett; and 19.5 great-grandchildren.
Siblings: Elizabeth Clippard, Joyce Holcomb, Renea Barnes and Tulan Griffin.
Several nieces and nephews; and his faithful furbaby, Josie Mae.
Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.


View the online memorial for William "Bill" Griffin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved