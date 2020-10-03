William "Bill" GriffinJune 28, 1937 - September 1, 2020Macon, GA- William "Bill" Griffin, 83, left this world September 1, 2020, after celebrating his last day on his wedding anniversary with his wife of 46 years, Jim Griffin.A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 2, 2020 in The Garden at United Community Church backyard, 2411 Heath Road, Macon, GA. The Reverend Cory Maurer will officiate.Please everyone come share your Bill Griffin stories! PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK! The Service will be live-streamed for those out-of-town.Bill was born in Itawamba County, MS, to William Loyd Griffin and Bittie Cleveland. He lived in Wisconsin and Illinois before moving to Southern California. Macon, GA was his home-base since 1970.He was a member of United Community Church.For over 45 years, Bill traveled all over this country as a Cable TV Contractor. He was an active board member at West Macon Little League in the late 1990's, affectionately known as "The Gatekeeper". Bill could be found most mornings at Johnny Vs, as long as he was able.His parents; and brother, Wilburn "Hoot" Griffin preceded him in death.Other survivors, children: Micki (Steve) Beutler, Lodi, WI, Mark Griffin, Cathedral City, CA, Michelle (Dale) Doyle, Gold Canyon, AZ, Caregiver, Star Snow Griffin, Macon, GA.Grandchildren: Philip Griffin, Cameron Griffin, Callie Chance, Kylie Zitani, Gabriel Griffin Williams, Ashton Nobles, Lindsey Clark, Sean Doyle, Nina Guidroz and Sarah Bardett; and 19.5 great-grandchildren.Siblings: Elizabeth Clippard, Joyce Holcomb, Renea Barnes and Tulan Griffin.Several nieces and nephews; and his faithful furbaby, Josie Mae.Hicks and Sons Mortuary, Macon.