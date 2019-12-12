William "Bill" Guy Flynt, Jr.
October 19, 1936 - December 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- William "Bill" Guy Flynt, Jr., 83, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday at Christ United Methodist Church in Warner Robins. Burial will be held at 2:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Kirk Hagan will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Blind Academy, 2895 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204.
Mr. Flynt was born in Washington, Georgia the son of the late Emma Beazley Flynt and William Guy Flynt, Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Moore Flynt and his sister, Carol Flynt . Mr. Flynt attended the Georgia Academy for the Blind and Mercer University. He was retired as a Medical Transcriptionist from the Medical Center of Central Georgia and was active in his church, Christ United Methodist. Mr. Flynt loved old-time music, especially Bluegrass, and old-time radio shows.
Mr. Flynt is survived by his sister, Emily Flynt of Cartersville; nephews, Samuel Singer of Cartersville, Michael Moore of Watkinsville, Wade Moore of Warner Robins, and Brett Moore (Rebecca) of Kathleen.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019