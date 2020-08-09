1/1
William H. "Billy" Fowler
1963 - 2020
October 25, 1963 - August 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Billy passed away August 6, 2020 in a local hospital surrounded by family and close friends. Graveside services will be held 11AM Monday August 10, 2020 in Union Chapel Evangelistic Church Cemetery on Marion Rd. Rev. Billy Lowe will be officiating.
Billy was born in Macon GA October 25, 1963 and was the son of the late Barbara Willis Fowler. He was a employee of WACO as a mechanic. Billy was a lifelong resident of Middle GA and was known as "Wild Bill". He loved to hunt, fish, and watch NASCAR.
Billy is survived by his father, William H. "Bill" Fowler, Sr. sister, Karen Fowler, brother, Sean (Michele) Fowler, two daughters, Mandy (Jeff Edwards) Fowler, Katlyn (Timothy)Durden, and three grandchildren, Ashlynn, Alyssa, and Aria.
The family will receive friends from 10 AM – 11AM in Union Chapel Evangelistic Church 5500 Marion Rd. Macon, GA 31217.
Reece Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Union Chapel Evangelistic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reece Funeral Home
15448 U.S. 80
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-3121
