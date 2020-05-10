William H. "Bill" MyersNovember 4, 1935 - April 7, 2020Cincinnati, Ohio-James William Henry "Bill"Myers (84) died on TuesdayApril 7th, 2020 at4:08 am EDT at the JewishHospital in Kenwood,OH. His deathbrought a bittersweetend to a long and valiantfight for life following astroke he suffered onDec 26th, 2019.He leaves his wife of61 years, Marcelle (Bishop)Myers and manyfamily members includingseven Grandchildren andfour Great-Grandchildren.He is sorrowfully missed.Memories shared willcontinue to live on in ourhearts. If you would likeaccess to the Facebookmemorial page, pleaseemail his granddaughterat serenajroberts@gmail.com