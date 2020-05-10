William H. "Bill" Myers
1935 - 2020
William H. "Bill" Myers
November 4, 1935 - April 7, 2020
Cincinnati, Ohio-
James William Henry "Bill"
Myers (84) died on Tuesday
April 7th, 2020 at
4:08 am EDT at the Jewish
Hospital in Kenwood,
OH. His death
brought a bittersweet
end to a long and valiant
fight for life following a
stroke he suffered on
Dec 26th, 2019.
He leaves his wife of
61 years, Marcelle (Bishop)
Myers and many
family members including
seven Grandchildren and
four Great-Grandchildren.
He is sorrowfully missed.
Memories shared will
continue to live on in our
hearts. If you would like
access to the Facebook
memorial page, please
email his granddaughter
at serenajroberts@gmail
.com



Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
