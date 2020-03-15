William H. Trawick
February 3, 1948 - March 10, 2020
Marrero, Louisiana- Born in Macon, Georgia, William was a 1966 graduate of Lanier High School and a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was predeceased by his parents, William Aaron and Lena Paige Trawick, and his sister, Mary Trawick Reed. William is survived by his brothers, Oliver Trawick of Ponchatoula, Louisiana; Tommy Trawick of Dry Branch, Georgia and Randy Trawick of Dallas, Georgia. Please visit https://www.mothefunerals.com for more information and to express condolences.
View the online memorial for William H. Trawick
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020