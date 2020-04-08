William Harrell Newton
March 31, 1940 - April 6, 2020
Musella, GA- William Harrell Newton passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Barnesville, Georgia, with Steve Sharpe officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation.
Mr. Newton, the son of the late William Clarence Newton and Myrtice Jewel Daniel Newton was born March 31, 1940, in Barnesville, Georgia. His wife of fifty-nine years, Nanette Shatto Newton preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve and was retired from Robins Air Force Base.
Survivors include his children, Valerie Carlson (Flint), Terry Clem (Donald), Lisa Sharpe (Steve) and Leah Foster (Ethan); sisters, Louise Howard of Clarksville, Tennessee and Carolyn Baker of Thomaston; brother, Merrill Newton of Ellijay; and twelve grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to , 201 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Harrell Newton
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2020