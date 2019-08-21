William Harry Brown
December 16, 1930 - August 19, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Harry Brown passed away on the morning of Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 88.
Born in Dodge County, Georgia on December 16, 1930, Harry was the son of the late Bernice D. Brown and Rosalie Brown Marks. He loved his country and served nearly three years in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict; he proudly received a Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars for his service. Harry later retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base along with serving as Captain for the Warner Robins Police Department Reserve Unit for some years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, dancing, and being a wonderful caregiver to his family. Harry was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Arlene Brown; his sons, Greg, Ricky, and Steve Brown; and his daughter-in-law, Lois Hollis.
Survivors include his loving son, Chris Brown; grandchildren, Danielle Watkins and Miranda Riley (Jon); great grandchildren, Natasha Watkins, Tatiana Watkins, Noah Riley, Beau Riley, and Annabeth Riley; sister, Shirley Tadych; daughter-in-law, Dannie Craig; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. After the service, Harry will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Harry Brown to Happy Hour Service Center, 202 N. Davis Dr.,Warner Robins, GA 31093 or to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 21, 2019