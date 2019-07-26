William Harvey Pate (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Crest Cemetery
5730 US-78
Birmingham, GA
Obituary
William Harvey Pate
January 28, 1941 - July 24, 2019
Macon, GA- William Harvey Pate, 78, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon, Georgia. Earl Smith will officiate. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Forest Crest Cemetery, 5730 US-78, Birmingham, Alabama, 35210
William was born on January 28, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama; he proudly served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict. He was a proud military veteran as well as a member of the VFW. William was a retired commercial truck driver for C&A Transportation.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family; his wife, Linda Pate. Children; Billy Pate (Kandi), David Quillian, and Cari Crandall (Joe). Grandchildren; Summer Pate, Clayton Quillian, Courtney Jones and Jacqueline Crandall. Siblings; Sylvia Bordelon and Gloria Pitts (Mike) as well as several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019
