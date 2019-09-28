William Henry "Buz" Moulton, Jr.
January 9, 1945 - September 27, 2019
Macon, GA- William Henry "Buz" Moulton, Jr., 74, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 27, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00pm until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Home, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, 31211.
Buz was born in Macon to the late W.H. Moulton, Sr. and Margaret Davis Moulton. He served in the United States Navy and was a Senior Training Analyst with Georgia Power. Buz was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, the Blacksmith Club in Smarr and was a Mason. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Shirley White Moulton; children, Jeff (Dianne) Moulton, Tracy (Mark) Jarvis and R.L. Branch, Jr.; grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Chance, Lexie, Blake, Kelsie, Misty, Shawna, Matt and Ashley; several great grandchildren; sister, Muriel Harrell; sister-in-law, Linda Moulton; nieces, nephews and special aunts; and his beloved dogs, Duce and Sammie.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 28, 2019