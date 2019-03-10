William "Bill" Herman Brown
October 2, 1930 - March 7, 2019
Gray, Ga- William "Bill" Herman Brown, 88, of Gray, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven on Thursday, March 7, 2019, where he was reunited with his loving wife Bonnie Jump Brown. The family will have a time of visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019 beginning at 4:00 p.m. til service time at Elam Baptist Church in Gray. A celebration of his life will follow beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the church. Reverend Gary Thomas will officiate. Immediately following the service, Bill will be laid to rest alongside his precious wife in the church cemetery.
Bill proudly served our country in the United States Navy and the National Guard. He was retired from Keebler Company where he worked in repair, one of his favorite activities was meeting with a group of Keebler Retirees every week at Cracker Barrel and spending time with weekend dance friends at the Old Clinton Opry. Bill was a faithful member of Elam Baptist Church.
Bill was greeted in heaven by his wife Bonnie Jump Brown, parents; Herman and Susie Christine Herringdine Brown. Daughter in law; Dixie Brown, a grandson; William Brandon Brown and four siblings; Lorene Hinson, Myra Hasty, Edgar Lee Brown, and one infant sister.
Left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy is his adoring family; His children; Donnie Brown, and Shayna Amerson (Keith). Ten grandchildren; Josh (Stacey), Brooks (Leslee), Amy, Courtney (Harley), Meghan (Keith), Kristen (Michael), Amanda (Eric), Josh (Kirsten), Ashton (Dustin), Kasey and 16 great grandchildren. Sisters; Pat Thompson and Betty Carter (Larry), several nieces and nephews and his sweet dog; Doodle bug.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests that donations please be made in Bill and Bonnie's honor to Elam Baptist Church Church, 203 Elam Church Rd, Gray, GA 31032
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019