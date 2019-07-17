William Houser, Sr.
April 27, 1935 - July 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services for William Houser, Sr. are 12:00 Noon Friday, July 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Pastor James W. Goolsby, Jr. will officiate. Interment services will follow in Macon Memorial Park. Mr. Houser, 83, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
William was born in Bonaire to the parentage of the late Russell Houser and the late Jessie Mae Hill. William joined the U. S. Army and served in the Korean War, and later worked and retired from Robins Air Force Base. He was a member of Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Arnette Houser; four children, LaJeune Williams (Frank), Charmer Brazier (Larry), William Houser, Jr. (Maria), and Stephanie Allen; one sister, Delores Barron (Floyd); nine grandchildren, Lindsey Williams, Courtney Williams, Madison Williams, Alexandria Houser, Victoria Houser, Chase Brazier, Stephen-Paul Allen, Chandler Allen, and Xavier Souder; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 153 Gates Road, Lizella, Georgia.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph from July 17 to July 18, 2019