William Hudson Jr.
February 1, 1949 - March 13, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. William Hudson Jr. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave. Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Challis Bradford will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, his children, his grandchildren, his mother and a host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019