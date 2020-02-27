William Hugh Rowell
February 7, 1945 - February 24, 2020
Blackshear, GA- Graveside services for William Hugh Rowell, 75, of Blackshear, GA will be held at 12:30 pm, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Roberta City Cemetery. Mr. Rowell was born February 7, 1945 and entered into the Kingdom of God on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was a native or Roberta, GA and lived in Waycross, GA
from 1984-1995 and in Blackshear, GA from 1995- 2020. He worked 32 years with Georgia Department of Transportation, retiring in 2004. Mr. Rowell enjoyed time with his family most of all. He was an avid fisherman and beekeeper as well as an all-around great guy. Mr. Rowell was accepted as a Mason at the age of 21. He has served as a past Master at Crawford Lodge, past District Master, and past Master of Masonic Lodge in Blackshear, GA. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Daniel Rowell and Eva Yaughn Rowell; and four brothers, Floyd Dan Rowell, Harry Marvin Rowell, Thomas J. Rowell and E. Cecil Rowell.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Joyce Moncrief Rowell; daughter, Janis Rowell Ellington (Toby); son, William Bartley Rowell; sister, Ruby Rowell Horne; grandchildren, William Justin Rowell, Eva Breze Marie Rowell and Daniel Rowell; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 until 12:00 pm at the funeral home in Roberta, GA. There will be a visitation at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear, GA on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020