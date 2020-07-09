1/1
William I. Loyd
1956 - 2020
January 1, 1956 - July 1, 2020
Macon, Georgia- On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, William Idus Loyd, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64 following an extended illness.
Bill was born January 1, 1956, in Monticello, GA, and attended local schools and Griffin Technical College. Bill served as an EMT with Jasper County Emergency Services for two years before beginning his career with the United States Postal Service. He retired in 2012 from the USPS after a 33 year career.
Bill was a man of varied interests and affiliations. Some things he most enjoyed were amateur photography, genealogy, Confederate history, ham radio, storm tracking, fishing and music. He had a passion for cars and an amazing wealth of knowledge about them, and many other subjects, due to his love of reading. Bill loved his church and church family at Park Memorial United Methodist Church in Macon, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was a man of deep faith.
Bill considered his family to be his greatest treasure, and is survived by his loving wife of two years, Catherine Hooper Loyd; his son, William James (Will) Loyd and daughter in law, Tiffany; grandsons Forrest, Lucas and Cole; step-sons Sam Snook and Adam Urquhart; and step grandson, Alex Urquhart, as well as beloved friend of almost 50 years, Chris Smith. Bill was predeceased by wife, Cynthia Cox Loyd, parents William (Billy) and Sylvia Gordon Loyd, paternal grandparents Idus and Elizabeth Loyd and maternal grandparents Henry and Martha Gordon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to remember Bill with a memorial gift may do so to: Park Memorial UMC, 5290 Arkwright Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Jordan Funeral Home, Monticello
www.jordanfuneralhomemonticello.com


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jordan Funeral Home
264 Hillsboro Street
Monticello, GA 31064
(706) 468-6303
July 8, 2020
Bill and I have been friends for more than 20 years. He was my first supervisor when I went to work at the US Postal Service. We shared the love of music, cars, fishing, history and politics. He was a fine man who loved his Lord and his family. Bill never met a stranger and had a great sense of humor. I am deeply saddened at his passing but I do know that he is more alive today in the presence of the Lord. My condolences to his family. I am praying for peace and comfort beyond all understanding during this difficult time.
Kenny Hester
Friend
July 7, 2020
Sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to Bills dearly beloved wife, Cathy, and his treasured son, Will, as well as all of the rest of his family and friends. Having been a childhood friend of Bills, I will always remember him as that red-headed boy who was smart as a whip that visited his grandparents up on the hill...time passes on and you will be missed but we will see you again in glory, my friend. Until then, rest in peace with the Savior.
Jan Parrott Jones
Friend
