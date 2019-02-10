William J. "Bill" Godfrey
|
December 14, 1924 - February 7, 2019,
Byron, Georgia - On the morning of Thursday, February 7, 2019, Bill Godfrey held hands again with his beloved wife of nearly 66 years, Louise Godfrey, in heaven. He was 94.
Bill was born on December 14, 1924 in Harnett County, North Carolina, the son of the late Duncan and Nannie Butler Godfrey. A World War II Veteran, he retired from a civilian career at Robins Air Force Base. His career spanned from participation in a missile program at Cape Canaveral to salvaging military aircraft from locations around the world and returning them to flight. Bill moved with his family to Warner Robins in 1952 and lived in the area ever since. He was a "self-made" man who loved fixing everything and was very talented with his hands. In 1982, Bill hand-built the home he and Louise lived in with the help of his friends. He was a former longtime member of Second Baptist Church, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bill loved his family dearly and was very close to each and every person in it.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Mary G. Cockrell of Bonaire and William J. Godfrey, Jr. (Betty Hassoun) of Centerville; grandchildren, John David Cockrell (Nikki) and Victoria and Phillip Hassoun; great-grandchildren, Chloe Walker and Savannah Louise Cockrell; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Rev. David Miller officiating. After the service, Bill will be laid to rest next to Louise in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Bill Godfrey to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Godfrey's arrangements.
