William J. "Bill" Hollinshed
December 9, 1944 - October 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Early on the morning of Tuesday, October 8, 2019, devoted husband, father, and friend, William J. "Bill" Hollinshed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home.
Mr. Hollinshed was born on December 9, 1944, in Fort Valley, Georgia to Burnie and Rosa Lee Batts Hollingshed. He proudly served his country in the United States Army before going to work for the United States Department of State as an electronics technician. A talented woodworker, he could do anything with his hands and could fix most anything. He was always ready for a relaxing day of fishing. However, his greatest joy in life came from the time he spent with his loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Burnie Hollingshed, and his daughter, M'keda Hollingshed Maccauly.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of forty years, Rosalind Hollinshed; his children, Ayasha Hollinshed, Tatania Fluellen, and Valdrias Fluellen; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his mother, Rosa Lee Hollingshed; his brothers, Michael Hollingshed, Frederick Hollingshed, and Kenneth Hollingshed; his sisters-in-law, Betty Strickland and Nanette Troutman (David); his brothers-in-law, Kelvin Fluellen and Wayne Calhoun; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mr. Hollinshed's family will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. In honor of his military service, Mr. Hollinshed will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019