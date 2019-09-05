William "Billy" James Peyton, Jr.
August 28, 1956 - August 30, 2019
Forsyth, GA- William "Billy" James Peyton Jr. passed away Friday night at Navicent Medical Center surrounded by family.
Billy is survived by his brother, Harry Peyton and wife of Charlotte, Brother-in-law Tom Sloan of Charlotte, and his daughters, Ashley Aaron (Benjamin Molina) of Buford and Audra McDade (Bryant McDade) of Jackson. He had 3 granddaughters Taylor Reiss, Shelby Aaron and Anabella Aaron and his grandson Mayson Smith and numerous nephews and cousins.
He leaves behind his beloved German Shepherd, Gunner and countless friends.
Friends will be welcomed at 169 Lee Kings Circle, Forsyth, GA 31029, Saturday, September 7, 2019 between 1:00PM and 4:00PM.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019