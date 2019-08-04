William Jeffrey "Jeff" Smith
July 30, 1963 - July 31, 2019
Naples, FL- Mr. William Jeffrey "Jeff" Smith, 56, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a sudden illness while vacationing with family. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 o'clock in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Rev. Chris Minton will officiate, and burial will follow immediately in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening, August 4, from 4 until 6 o'clock. Jeff's family asks those who wish, make donations in his memory to their favorite charity.
Jeff was born in Sylvania, Georgia to Vonice Weitman Smith and the late William "Bill" Milledge Smith. He graduated high school in Georgia and attended Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Georgia. Jeff was a member of First Baptist Church, of Gainesville, Florida, and had lived in Castle Rock, Colorado for the past 12 years. Jeff worked for Farm Bureau Insurance for 34 years, receiving many awards, merits, and promotions. He was most recently the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance.
Preceded in death by his father, William Milledge Smith, he leaves to cherish his memory; wife of 28 years, Tammy Leach Smith; mother, Vonice Weitman Smith; children, Haley Elizabeth Smith and William Jackson Smith; brothers, Brian Keith Smith and wife Jennie, Colonel Michael Wayne Smith and wife Margaret; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and a great host of friends.
Visit www.maconmp.com for more information and sharing memories.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019