William Jerry Flowers
March 06, 1940 - July 13, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Jerry" Flowers died July 13, 2020. There will be a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the non-profit Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic, 19592 SR 56 Beersheba Springs, TN 37305 https://beershebaclinic.org/
.
Born March 6, 1940, near Headland, Alabama to the late Milton and Doris Farmer Flowers, Jerry served in the United States Army and attended Auburn University. He was an avid Auburn football fan. He coached midget football for many years. He was also a mortgage loan officer, employed at several savings and loan and banks in Macon and Gray, over a long career. He enjoyed helping people purchase homes and other properties before, retiring in 2004, from the original Bank of Gray, now Cadence Bank.
After retiring Jerry spent his time renovating rental homes, playing with his dog, Cam, gardening, and building things, including a log cabin on the creek bordering his long-time home in Jones County, Georgia. Jerry was preceded in death by his older brother, James Flowers, his niece, Kathy Pitchford, and brother-in-law, Cosper Pitchford.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sylvia Brown Flowers; sons, Christopher Flowers and Gregory Flowers (Morgan); grandsons, Ryan and Asher; brother, Robert Dell (Donna), sisters, Margaret Flowers Pitchford and Pamela; sister-in-law, Ruth; nieces and nephews, Glen (Leisa), Carol Haas (Ed), Blaine (Natalie), Richard (Sharon), Roger (Debbie), Rita Fletcher (Bill), and Raina Lance (Kevin), and their families, and their families, Laina Posey (Neville), Nicole Kimmerle (Scott), Kurt (Jennifer), and Kyle (Ash Lee), and their families;
Jerry loved his and their children. He also loved, her daughter, and Laina's children. He loved Sylvia's family in Tennessee, his cousins (especially Tom Armstrong); classmates from Alabama; and a host of friends and colleagues in Georgia.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for William Jerry Flowers