William "Bill" Joe Sparks
February 4, 1928 - March 8, 2020
Macon, GA- William "Bill" Joe Sparks, 92, of Macon, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church with the Reverend Creede Hinshaw and Dr. Don Martin officiating. The family will greet friends Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Interment will be held following the service at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or Pine Pointe Hospice, c/o Navicent Health Foundation, 777 Hemlock Street, #78, Macon, GA 31201.
Bill was a Lanier High School graduate. After graduating from high school, he attended Mercer University until he joined the United States Navy, where he served in WWII in the South Pacific. He was an accomplished pilot and served as a volunteer for the Civil Air Patrol. Bill, along with his father, Joe Sparks, founded Macon Restaurant Supply in 1960. After his father's death three years later, Bill worked as the owner for 40 years.
Bill was a life-long member of Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, long-time usher, and an active member of the Joy Sunday School class. He loved vacationing with his family on the Fourth of July at St. Simons Island. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Ester Vincelette Sparks and parents, Joseph Raymond and Martha Coney Sparks.
Bill is survived by his children, Dawn (Ted) Shields of Alpharetta, Georgia and Todd Sparks (Mary Will) of Macon; grandchildren, Steven (Nicole) Shields, Scott Shields, Emily Sparks, Megan Sparks, Rebecca Black, Will Black, and Garrison Black; great grandchildren, Mason Echo Hawk and Coral Echo Hawk; and brother-in-law, Randy (Marianne) Vincelette of Sweden.
