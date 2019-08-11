Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brigadier General William John Steele (Retired). View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Saint Luke's Episcopal Church Hawkinsville , GA View Map Interment 2:00 PM Orphans Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

BRIGADIER GENERAL (RETIRED) WILLIAM JOHN STEELE

February 04, 1937 - August 08, 2019

Eastman, Georgia- On a frosty fourth of February morning in 1937, William John Steele entered this mortal life in Eastman, GA. After a long, accomplished and blessed life, he passed into the eternal life of joy and peace Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beginning in his youth, he exulted in professing the belief that Christ had died; Christ Is Risen; Christ Will Come Again- The Christian Faith. He worshiped and served the Lord as a child, teenager and young man in the First Baptist Church of Eastman. There, he was blessed in receiving the outstanding lifetime benefit of the loving, Christ-like pastoral tutelage bestowed by the one and only Rev. Max O'Neal. In 1983, while in the U.S.

Gen. Steele was the son of the late Ethel Inez Redmond Steele and Aubie Lee Steele. He was a graduate of Eastman High School, where he played trumpet in the Wildcats Band, Class of '55; He attended Brenau College two years; A Graduate of Georgia Military Institute and the U.S. Army College of International Affairs, Ft. Bragg, NC and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Ft. Leavenworth, KS.

In 1963 He developed "Steele Acres", a 40 lot residential subdivision. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a Retired Brigadier General of the Army National Guard, with the Legion of Merit his highest decoration and serving 33 years; He retired from Civil Service with 25 years service and was the former Personnel & Development Director of Three Rivers Home Health Services, where he served for 20 years on the Board of Directors; He was a life member of the Military Officers Association; a Trustee of Orphans Cemetery Association, Inc. since 1976, and Chairman of the Board for 26 years. Also, he was past Chairman of the City of Eastman Housing Authority serving 20 years; a Paul Harris Fellow & former 20 year Rotarian; a life member of The National Association of Railway Passengers and a member of several animal humane and wildlife preservation societies.

Steele was a visionary who left things better than he found them. As Chairman of Orphans Cemetery Association Of Trustees, beginning on the 100th anniversary of Orphans in 1987, he became the bellwether for the monumental task of restoring, preserving, expanding the cemetery and establishing an endowment, which is now well funded. Today, Orphans is indeed one of Georgia's most beautiful historical sites. All was done with the financial contributions and the efforts of the families and friends of Orphans and its trustees. Truly, there was a transformation on Orphans hill! In 2016 the trustees held a ceremony at Orphans, attended by families and friends of the cemetery to honor Steele's accomplishments during his 26 year term as chairman. After accolades from the City of Eastman and the County of Dodge the trustees of Orphans unveiled an imposing permanently mounted bronze plaque near the beautiful old magnolia tree planted in 1887. The plaque delineates all that was wrought during Steele's chairmanship.

In 1991, Steele had the honor of being selected by the Department of the Army to serve on the prestigious annual U. S. Army promotion board for the selection of Lt. Colonels (0-5) for promotion to the rank of Colonel (0-6).

Truly, Gen. Steele's moment of glory came the evening of February 6, 1993, upon the occasion of his 33 years retirement from the Army and Army National Guard. 250 of his fellow guardsmen, friends, family and military brass from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force in Georgia and several other states, gathered at The Sheraton Hotel adjacent to Dobbins A. F. B., Steele's duty station, to do him honors.

With the 48th Infantry Brigade's Band playing popular and patriotic music, it was a star spangled evening. It was a time of honors, military awards and tributes, moreover, the event was one of fine dining, renewal of old acquaintances, mirth, spirited toasts, and a royal roast of "The General". The ceremony concluded properly with the band's thunderous rendition of "Old Soldiers Never Die – They Just Fade Away"! After Retirement Gen. Steele maintained his military ties through participating in the U.S. Army "Soldier For Life" program.

A lifetime of love and dedication to improving his beloved county of Dodge was recognized in January 2019 with the Chamber of Commerce Award of Citizen of the Year.

Beginning in his childhood and continuing over 50 years, Steele was a bird fancier. He maintained an aviary of large game birds, rare pheasants and peacocks. He had great love for birds and animals and never intentionally killed one. Steele was a lifetime member of our local Faithful Hearts Animal Shelter.

Loving to his family, loyal to his friends, generous and jovial to people, but tenacious with adversaries; General Steele was a courtly, quick witted gentleman, truly a "Son of the South". He was a historian, writer, speaker, and was devoted to making this world a better place. He loved a party and relished merriment and storytelling of yesteryear, of which he had few peers. Some would say he elevated satire and lampooning to the art form! His greatest lifelong fascination was with trains and railroads. Often, he would say, "there isn't a train I wouldn't take, no matter where it's going"!

Survivors include: Wife – Nancy Jane Whiggum Steele, a retired Educator; 2 Daughters – Stephanie Leigh Steele, Founder of Steele Law Firm in Marietta and Julia Steele Josephs, a French Language Teacher and Linguist now pursuing a doctorate degree at The

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Grandparents, John T. and Eugenia Hardy Steele and beloved Cousins, Verna Lee Hardy Ragan, Harriet Elizabeth Steele Hudson, Suzanne Hardy Benson, and Jean Martin Roemer.

The Celebration of Life and Resurrection for General Steele will be held at 11:00AM Monday, August 12, 2019, in Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, Hawkinsville, GA. Interment will follow in the sacred and historic grounds of Orphans Cemetery, with military honors, at 2:00PM. Officiant for the service is the Reverend Aaron K. Brewer.

Pallbearers for the service are Virgil S. "Shelly" Steele, III, Dr. Jim Rahn, Marc

Those desiring to make a memorial may do so by sending contributions to Orphans Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 4411, Eastman, GA or to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 273, Hawkinsville, GA. Flowers should be omitted please.

The family will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 6:00PM-8:00PM Sunday, August 10, 2019. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangements.





