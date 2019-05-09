William "Billy" Juhan Moore
December 25, 1932 - May 7, 2019
Gray, GA- William "Billy" Juhan Moore passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Traditional services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00PM at Gray United Methodist Church Family Life Center with Reverend Sarah Ulm, Reverend Jason Dillard, and Care Pastor Chris Smarr officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00PM–7:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Gray United Methodist Church, 117 South Jefferson Street, Gray, GA 31032.
Billy and Lyndoll spent 57 years at their "old homeplace". He was a member of the Jones County Farm Bureau, Cattleman's Association, Jones County Lions Club, Jones County Board of Equalization, board member of Gray Station Better Hometown, Gray Station Main Street, Jones County Rotary Club, and the Jones County Farm Market. Billy was President of Macon Amateur Radio Club, WD4LVQ.
Billy is survived by his wife, Lyndoll Moore; daughter, Ruth Kramer (Joe) of Roswell, Georgia; son, David Moore (Judy) of Gray, Georgia; grandchildren, Patrick Moore of Lafayette, Indiana, Jennifer Moore of Lakeland, Florida, Jessica Moore Simmons (Tyler) of Gainesville, Georgia, Caroline Kramer of Roswell, and Perry Kramer of Roswell; brother, Dr. Berry Moore of Gray; many nieces and nephews; and his caregiver and friend, Carol Smith.
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019