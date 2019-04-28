|
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
William Kenneth Fields
July 11, 1921 - April 26, 2019
Macon, GA- William Kenneth Fields, born July 11, 1921 to the late William Howard and Leo Simmons Fields in Macon, Georgia. He was a lifelong resident of Macon, and a graduate of Lanier High School. Kenneth was active in scouting. He served as Scout Master for Troop 200 (2nd Street Methodist Church). After graduating High School, Kenneth worked briefly for Central Georgia Railroad. He enlisted in the U.S Air Force (U.S. Army Air Corp) in 1942, serving through the end of WW2 (1945). He was discharged in 1946. After returning home from the war, he was employed at RAFB for 48 years, retiring in 1982.
Kenneth was a very active member of Second Street United Methodist Church, and was one of the original surviving members when the congregation renamed and relocated to Hartley Bridge Road in Macon (Wesley United Methodist Church). He served his church as: Treasurer (28 yrs), a Sunday School teacher, and his favorite, a member of the choir.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Alice, his Godson, Todd Harris (wife, Yvette) (son, Haydn), and His God Daughter Tara Harris Matheney (Husband, Steve) (daughter Anna) (son, Jonathan and his wife Stephanie) (granddaughter, Violet Mae). His nephew Dr. Julian Fields (Kay) of Cookeville, Tenn. His niece Dorothy Fields of Albany, Ga, and a great niece, Kalin Fields of Seattle, Washington. Mr. Fields was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Fields and his sister, Dottie Lou Fields.
Funeral Services will be held on May 1st, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Wesley United Methodist Church (4256 Hartley Bridge Rd, Macon, GA 31216)
Dr. David Carter, Dr. Jimmy Asbell, Rev. Creede Hinshaw, Rev. Bill Bagwell and Rev. Gregg Harrison presiding. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Family and Friends will meet at Snow's Memorial Chapel (3077 Pio Nono Ave, Macon, GA 31206) on Tuesday, April 30th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
The family wishes to acknowledge the love and support of the team members from "Home Instead": JoKeisha Johnson, Sonja Tolbert, Wand Faye Hill, Jackie Morrison, Belinda Parker and Jessica Bramlett. And all the staff of Heartland Hospice.
Flowers will be accepted. In lieu of flowers friends and family and family may make donations to Wesley United Methodist Church (Building Fund), 4256 Hartley Bridge Rd, Macon, Georgia 3216.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2019
