William "Billy" L. Hasty
March 24, 1952 - June 22, 2020
Byron, GA- William "Billy" L. Hasty, 68, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Beulah Meservey and Rev. Curtis Singleton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 1100 Northside Crossing, Macon GA 31210.
Billy was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Thomas Leonard Hasty and Margaret Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Ferguson. He served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from J. M. Huber Corporation as a heavy equipment operator and attended Lighthouse Baptist Church. Billy was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and motorcycles. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his children; Tonya L. Hasty of Savannah, William Thomas (Katie) Hasty of Macon, grandchildren; Braylen and Avery Hasty, Zachary Hasty Hendrix and Nevaeh Bilderback, siblings; Warren Jessie Ferguson, Steve Ferguson and Anita Ferguson, lifelong friend; Ricky Chapman and companion; Teresa Tompkins.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 24, 2020.