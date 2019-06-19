William Lamar Douglas
Macon, GA- Funeral services for William Lamar Douglas will be held 2 PM Thursday, June 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Johnny Blash, Jr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Douglas, 18, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.
Survivors includes his mother, Annie Douglas; two sisters, Gloria D. Woodford and Angela Collins-Burns (David); brother, Tony Lamar Douglas and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on June 19, 2019