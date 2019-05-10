William Lanier Gibson
August 15, 1949 - May 8, 2019
Macon, Georgia- William "Billy" Lanier Gibson, 69, of Macon, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. immediately following, Billy will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Pastor Tom Murray will officiate.
Billy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet Delaine Gibson, his parents; William and Dorothy Gibson and sister; Terri Gibson Mullis.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. Son; Blake Gibson (Natalie) and siblings; Mike Gibson (Barbara) and Gary Gibson (Brenda).
The family respectfully requests that you please dress casual and wear jeans in Billy's honor.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 804 Cherry St, Ste a, Macon, GA, 31201 or the , 886 Mulberry St, Macon, Ga 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2019