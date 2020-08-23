1/1
William Larry Weeks
1950 - 2020
William Larry Weeks
January 24, 1950 - August 18, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- William Larry Weeks, 70, of Warner Robins, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24, at 10:00 AM, in Lake Park City Cemetery in Lake Park, Georgia. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Mr. Weeks was born on January 24, 1950, in Valdosta, Georgia, to the late H.M. Weeks and Clara Peterson Rampey. He retired from Robins Air Force Base, where he worked in civil service for 43 years. Mr. Weeks also taught night classes at Middle Georgia College in Cochran, for 12 years. He enjoyed many hobbies with two of his favorites being shopping for antiques and going to Smiley's Flea Market. He was a great man that was a loving husband, daddy, and poppy.
Mr. Weeks was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Weeks and brother, Harold Weeks.
Left to cherish Mr. Weeks memory is his wife of 52 years, Linda Faye Weeks; daughter, Melissa Lynn Holland (Brent Heil); son, Ashley Leon Weeks (Nikki); nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Weeks (Katie Nell) and Henry Weeks; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Weeks and Betty Young; and brother-in-law, Leon Tucker (Pamela Jo).
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously requests donations be made in Mr. Weeks honor to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lake Park City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
