William Leon "Ditty Boy" Andrews
December 20, 1942 - December 2, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Ditty Boy Andrews, 76, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Ditty Boy was born in Byron, Georgia, on December 20, 1942, to the late Lonnie L. and Gwendolyn Rape Andrews. A 1960 graduate of Byron High School and former President of Future Farmers of America, he began farming soon after graduating and used those skills throughout his life He was a homebuilder by trade for 20 years, all while maintaining a small cattle farm and growing his own vegetables. Ditty Boy's children have clear memories of only eating their father's produce and meat growing up. He operated a produce stand later in life.
Ditty Boy loved all people, especially children and babies, and was surrounded by friends and family who enjoyed his warm smile and his upbeat demeanor. He loved laughing and telling stories; there was nothing he loved more than a good joke or a funny story. Ditty Boy was a jack-of-all-trades; he was a farmer, builder, mechanic, and an avid reader.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marshall Andrews.
Ditty Boy is survived by his loving children, Susan Ravan (Randy) of Ranger, Georgia, Judy L. McCrary of Centerville, Jerry Linch of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Jason Andrews (Kristy) of Macon, and Landon Andrews of Centerville; grandchildren, Justin McCrary (Bianca) and Morgan Gayton (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Cade Gayton, Kylen Gayton, and Maggie McCrary; sister, Sandra Wasden of Charleston, South Carolina; and nieces and nephews, Gary Andrews, Kim Andrews Lones, Angie Wasden, and Marcia Wasden.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Following the service, a reception will be held at The Farmhouse at McCullough Funeral Home. Ditty Boy will be laid to rest in Centerville Cemetery following the reception.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019