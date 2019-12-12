William Lewis Turner
August 11, 1923 - December 8, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- William Lewis Turner, 96, passed on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Holsey Temple C.M.E. Church with burial in the Fort Hill Cemetery. The body will be placed in church at 9:00 AM.
Visitation: Friday, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Mr. William Lewis Turner was the son of the late, William and Ella Turner. He attended school in Bibb County and graduated from Hudson High School. He continued his education at South Carolina State where he received a degree in Industrial Arts, later received his Master's Degree from Fort Valley State College in Educational Leadership. Mr. Turner was a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army and served in World War II.
William L. Turner's career began in Henry, Dekalb and Clayton Counties as an educator. Later, he relocated to Houston County where he became a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal until retirement. He was a lifelong member of Hosley Temple C. M. E. Church where he diligently served in all aspects of church operations and growth including the Usher, Steward and Trustee Boards. Mr. Turner was a life member and chapter founding member of the Omega Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
His legacy still lives with his loving daughter, Dr. Jasmine T. Jackson, son, Charles A. Turner (Telecia), daughter-in-law, Dinah J. Harris, 13 grandchildren, a multitude of great-grandchildren, a loving God-daughter, Estella Thomas (Johnny), his dedicated brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and his beloved community of extended family and friends.
Family Contact: 109 Sandy Valley Drive, Warner Robins.
