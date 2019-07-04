William Mason Long (1936 - 2019)
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fairhaven Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
William Mason Long
December 9, 1936 - July 2, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- William Mason Long, 82, Lizella, Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
The full obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019
