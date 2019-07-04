William Mason Long
December 9, 1936 - July 2, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- William Mason Long, 82, Lizella, Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
The full obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Mason Long
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019