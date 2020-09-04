1/1
William Maurice (Bill) Hogan
1977 - 2020
William (Bill) Maurice Hogan
January 02, 1977 - August 30, 2020
Macon, Georgia- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. William (Bill) Maurice Hogan. Born on January 2, 1977 in Macon, Georgia and called home by the Lord on August 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Central Church of Christ located at 751 Key Street, Macon, GA. 31204. Doctors Carlton and Denise Walker will officiate. He leaves behind to cherish his memories a wife Tawana R. Hogan, daughters, Isis Wynn and Wraychel Hogan; parents, Gloria Ann Jordan and Morris Hogan; siblings. Eric and Tomeka Leary Fed, Alveno Leary, Alicia Nicole Queen, Travis M. Newton M. Newton and Tamika D. Hogan and a host of other family members. For many years William worshipped under Doctors Carlton and Denise Walker at Bold As A Lion and currently worshipped at Central Church of Christ in Macon, Georgia under Pastor Rolston Mondaizie. He wasn't ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He used the social media as his pulpit. He was educated in the Bibb County School System and graduated from Southeast High School in 1977. He served honorably in the United States Army Reserve as an Automated Logistical Specialist. Bill was an avid bowler and participated in league bowling. Bill loved music and taught himself how to play the guitar. He was also a die hard Atlanta Falcons fan who would often live stream games for other fans across the country. He was employed with Groome Transportation. Condolences can be sent to the family at 137 Wynne Street, Macon, Georgia 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Central Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
September 3, 2020
I'll miss you buddy. We'll see you on the big field soon. RIP my friend.
Josh Clark
Friend
September 3, 2020
Praying for the family
Chastity Fennelle Wise
Classmate
September 3, 2020
To know that you are no longer with us in the physical has left an unbearable pain that no one was ready for but I know that you are smiling down from heaven and your light and unconditional love will remain in our hearts forever. From all of the Atlanta Falcons fans we love you William and sleep on until we meet again
Angelia McGill & Family
Friend
September 3, 2020
Rest In Paradise
Cynthia
Friend
September 3, 2020
We are praying for your family throughout this trying time. William was such a great and loving guy. He loved his family, his Falcons and his friends. He will be missed for a long time. Thank you for sharing him with his Falcons family.... We are dedicating this season, no matter what that ends up being, to William. Rest easy my friend
Melissa Mullins
Friend
September 3, 2020
This is still so hard to believe. Never thought that I would be saying my goodbyes do soon. You always had an uplifting spirit no matter what. Remembering the times we would discuss our Atlanta Falcons team before and after each game. Man what i would give to hear you say "rise up Brandi". You will always and forever be missed. Until we meet again brother from another mother
Raushannah Murphy
Friend
September 3, 2020
Sending my condolences to William’s family. I never met him but have viewed many of his games he streamed on social media. I’m so sadden to hear of his death and will keep his family on my prayers. RISE UP! Go Falcons!
Julius Bryant
Friend
September 3, 2020
I want to give my deepest condolences to the family. Even though we never met but lived in the same city I always considered bill to be a great guy. We always would talk on his live streams mainly about the falcons and some about life. Rest in Heaven buddy.
Jeff Morrison
Friend
September 3, 2020
We thank the Lord Jesus Christ for the opportunity to have known William Hogan! He was truly our dear brother in Christ, dedicated prayer partner and fellow Falcon diehard. He was a true light that shined in darkness who made a major impact upon our lives and countless others. The conversations, the prayers, the laughs, the fellowship and the encouragement will certainly be missed. You were responsible for bringing us together and was suppose to be the Best Man at our wedding. You also brought together a whole nation of strangers of all races that shared a love for the Atlanta Falcons on Facebook and Instagram. You also touched lives on Periscope and ministered daily to the masses of people you transported to and fro. Will, you have left a mark upon our hearts and society that will never be erased nor forgotten; this world in all its disarray and darkness could learn from you because of the Love of God you shared with ALL people, ALL THE TIME. We will carry on your legacy in the Facebook group you created, "Rise Up Falcon Family Prayer Group" and continue to "Keep the Faith" as you would so eloquently state. Even on our last video chat on August 28th, you were prophesying, praying and left us with the verse, Ephesians 6:13. Bro, our hearts are so very heavy and the loss is truly great, but you've received the Ultimate Promotion, so we can't be sad; you're in the Presence of Our Almighty Father God Who has said to you, "Well done, My good and faithful servant!" We are better people because of you and I know many others can attest to that truth! We love you now and forever, until we meet again on the other side...we will continue to keep the family, friends and Falcon fans in prayer before the Lord for strength, comfort and peace that only He can provide...love you Bro
Deb & Henry Watson
Friend
September 3, 2020
Rest easy my friend! Sure gonna miss watching your live streams! You became more like family that I never met! Sending prayers and lots of love to your loved ones during this difficult time! Rest easy!!
David lovell
Friend
September 3, 2020
Only new William through his live streams on Facebook. He seemed to be a great man and will be dearly missed.
Alex sharrai
Acquaintance
