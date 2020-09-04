William (Bill) Maurice Hogan
January 02, 1977 - August 30, 2020
Macon, Georgia- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. William (Bill) Maurice Hogan. Born on January 2, 1977 in Macon, Georgia and called home by the Lord on August 30, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Central Church of Christ located at 751 Key Street, Macon, GA. 31204. Doctors Carlton and Denise Walker will officiate. He leaves behind to cherish his memories a wife Tawana R. Hogan, daughters, Isis Wynn and Wraychel Hogan; parents, Gloria Ann Jordan and Morris Hogan; siblings. Eric and Tomeka Leary Fed, Alveno Leary, Alicia Nicole Queen, Travis M. Newton M. Newton and Tamika D. Hogan and a host of other family members. For many years William worshipped under Doctors Carlton and Denise Walker at Bold As A Lion and currently worshipped at Central Church of Christ in Macon, Georgia under Pastor Rolston Mondaizie. He wasn't ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He used the social media as his pulpit. He was educated in the Bibb County School System and graduated from Southeast High School in 1977. He served honorably in the United States Army Reserve as an Automated Logistical Specialist. Bill was an avid bowler and participated in league bowling. Bill loved music and taught himself how to play the guitar. He was also a die hard Atlanta Falcons fan who would often live stream games for other fans across the country. He was employed with Groome Transportation. Condolences can be sent to the family at 137 Wynne Street, Macon, Georgia 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for William (Bill) Maurice Hogan