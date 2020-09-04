We thank the Lord Jesus Christ for the opportunity to have known William Hogan! He was truly our dear brother in Christ, dedicated prayer partner and fellow Falcon diehard. He was a true light that shined in darkness who made a major impact upon our lives and countless others. The conversations, the prayers, the laughs, the fellowship and the encouragement will certainly be missed. You were responsible for bringing us together and was suppose to be the Best Man at our wedding. You also brought together a whole nation of strangers of all races that shared a love for the Atlanta Falcons on Facebook and Instagram. You also touched lives on Periscope and ministered daily to the masses of people you transported to and fro. Will, you have left a mark upon our hearts and society that will never be erased nor forgotten; this world in all its disarray and darkness could learn from you because of the Love of God you shared with ALL people, ALL THE TIME. We will carry on your legacy in the Facebook group you created, "Rise Up Falcon Family Prayer Group" and continue to "Keep the Faith" as you would so eloquently state. Even on our last video chat on August 28th, you were prophesying, praying and left us with the verse, Ephesians 6:13. Bro, our hearts are so very heavy and the loss is truly great, but you've received the Ultimate Promotion, so we can't be sad; you're in the Presence of Our Almighty Father God Who has said to you, "Well done, My good and faithful servant!" We are better people because of you and I know many others can attest to that truth! We love you now and forever, until we meet again on the other side...we will continue to keep the family, friends and Falcon fans in prayer before the Lord for strength, comfort and peace that only He can provide...love you Bro

Deb & Henry Watson

Friend