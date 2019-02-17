William Maurice Robertson
November 16, 1926 - February 8, 2019
Macon, Georgia- William Maurice Robertson, 92, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born Nov. 16, 1926, in Byron, he was the youngest of three children born to Benjamin Lorintz Robertson Sr. and Nell Peavy Robertson.
Known as "Bill" and nicknamed "Monk" for his physical agility, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Robins Air Force Base.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Marjenelle Stanley Robertson, sister, Anne Robertson and brother, Ben Robertson, Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Nancy Joiner of Macon; his devoted son-in-law, Fred Joiner of Macon; his granddaughter, Stacy Kluge of Augusta; his beloved dog, Crash; and dear friends Don and Dot Rigsby.
He was a happy-go-lucky sort, ever positive, and rarely uttered a regret or complaint. He loved to talk and laugh, and entertained his friends of all ages and all walks of life on his porch, proudly serving them his homemade muscadine wine. He emanated a warm and generous spirit, was adored by children and animals and never met a stranger. An avid athlete and sportsman, he excelled at most sports but was known for basketball, swimming, tennis, and ballroom dancing. He lived an active life, a large part of which was the extensive cultivation of flowers, fruits, and vegetables, which he especially enjoyed with Marjenelle at their Macon home.
He was a lifelong member of Byron United Methodist Church and member of the Aultman Sunday School Class. He was a lifetime member of the Macon Moose Club and member of the Byron Historical Society. He was a faithful member of the Byron Coffee Club, first meeting at the Green Frog in Byron and later at Burger King, where he had a cup with friends on Tuesdays and Fridays.
A Memorial Service will take place on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Byron United Methodist Church's Vinson Valley Summer Camp for Youths or a ministry of your choice. Donate electronically at http://byronumc.org/give or by mail to BUMC, PO Box 6, Byron, GA 31008.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 17, 2019