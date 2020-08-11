William McKinnon Wildes, Sr.
August 10, 1943 - August 9, 2020
Warner Robins , Georgia - William McKinnon Wildes, Sr. 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 9, 2020. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00AM at Bonaire United Methodist Church. Immediately following the services Mr. Wildes will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
McKinnon was born August 10, 1943 in Jesup, Georgia to the late Martha Rose Chapman and Lacy Wildes. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. McKinnon continued to faithfully serve his country in the Civil Service field as an Aircraft Overhaul Supervisor at Robins Air Force Base where he gained his famous nickname "WW". He was a devoted grandfather who supported his grandchildren in all of their activities no matter the destination nor time. He was a very heartfelt individual who would help an individual during their time of need. McKinnon was a devoted follower of his Lord and Savior and it showed in his daily walk with the Lord. He was a huge supporter of both Bonaire United Methodist Church and Warner Robins High School.
In addition to his parents, there awaiting for him at the gates of heaven was his beloved brother, Marcus Wildes.
Left to cherish his memory is his beautiful bride of 55 years, Patricia Wildes; Children, Kinnon Wildes, Jr. (Tammi), Kevin Wildes (Tracie); Grandchildren, Kinnon Wildes, III (Chelsea), Kayeli Wildes, Maggie Wildes, and Brooke Wildes; Siblings, Carolyn Stewart, Marlene Hill (Johnny), Lacine Williams, Marilyn Roberson (Benny), and Wayne Wildes (Lisa). He is also survived by a host of extended family members and many friends who would call him "WW", "Poppy", and "Grandpa".
Flowers will be accepted and the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Bonaire United Methodist Church Memorial Fund at Bonairechurch.com/give
and/or WRHS Touchdown Club at PO BOX 8023, Warner Robins, GA. 31095.
