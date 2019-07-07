Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Memorial service 2:00 PM Vineville United Methodist Church Visitation Following Services Christian Life Center Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. William Michael "Mike" Bailey

April 20, 1942 - July 4, 2019

Macon, GA- Dr. William Michael "Mike" Bailey, 77, of Macon, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, July 15, 2019, at Vineville United Methodist Church with the Reverend Grace Guyton officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the Christian Life Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dr. Michael Bailey Scholarship, c/o Community Foundation, 577 Mulberry Street #1600, Macon, GA 31201. The scholarship is for rising senior Mercer medical students who plan to specialize in Internal Medicine.



Mike was born in Louisville, Kentucky April 20, 1942. He is the son of the late William Harold Bailey of Byhalia, Mississippi and Helen Dwyer Bailey of Charlotte, North Carolina.



Mike graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1964. While at the Medical College of Georgia's School of Medicine, he met and married the love of his life, Nancy Senn of Newberry, South Carolina. He graduated medical school in 1968, completed his Internal Medicine residencies in 1972, and passed his Internal Medicine Boards. Dr. Bailey chose to fulfill his military commitment by serving his country in the U.S. Army. He achieved the rank of Major and received an honorable discharge. Dr. Bailey completed his Cardiology Fellowship at the University of Alabama in Birmingham in 1975.



The family moved to Macon in 1975, and Dr. Bailey established himself as the first interventional cardiologist for the geographical area between Atlanta and Savannah. He was a pioneer physician in interventional cardiology in Macon and Middle Georgia. He designed, developed, and opened the first Cardiac Catheterization laboratory in Macon in 1976, where he performed the area's first cardiac catheterization.Dr. Bailey was for many years the only American Board of Cardiology certified physician/cardiologist in the Central Georgia area.He practiced medicine with Internal Medicine Associates for a number of years before going on to found Georgia Cardiology Associates. Dr. Bailey served on multiple hospital boards at the Middle Georgia Hospital including the Ethics Committee.



Mike was an active member of Vineville Methodist Church. He was a member of the Webb Fellowship Sunday School Class for 44 years and served on the church's board.



Dr. Bailey was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 58. After diagnosis, he took a proactive approach to fighting this chronic progressive disease.He and his wife, Nancy, served as consultants for the development of variousParkinson's education and support programs for local patients and their families.



From the beginning, Dr. Bailey accepted his disease and ever-increasing levels of disability with dignity and determination. For 15 years and until his death, Mike exercised in the gym weekly (even after he became wheelchair bound) with his personal trainer, Angie Gibbons, and practiced yoga with expert Yoga practitioner, Molly Martin. He continued to stimulate his mind by attending WALL (Wesleyan Academy for Lifelong Learning) classes in his wheelchair with the aid of one of his wonderful caregivers: Pat Diemunsch, Gwen Flagg, LaKeisha Flagg, and Cora Giddens.

Mike continued to be an active participant in "Supper Club" thanks to the compassion and acceptance of his friends.He kept going; He kept fighting; He kept traveling and enjoying life to its fullest.



Dr. Mike Bailey is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Senn Bailey, of Macon; his brother-in-law, sister-in-law and best friends, Charles and Ann Senn, of Newberry, South Carolina; many nieces and nephews; his daughters, Dr. Alicia David (Robert) of Macon, and Catherine Vice (Martin) of Fayetteville, Georgia. Mike will also be missed by his 3 grandchildren, Bailey Morgan Vice, Samuel Scott Vice, and Corelli Anne David, who pushed his wheelchair, called him Pop, and loved him just as he was.



Dr. Bailey was always "HIS patients' physician" and advocate. He adhered throughout his life to the highest of ethical standards of conduct in his professional, business,and personal life. His family would like to thank his personal physicians, Dr. Chuck Ogburn, Dr. Jim Branhan, and Dr. Quan Hong, Carlyle Place, Home Instead and Shannon Bell, Coliseum Rehab Services Dept, the Webb Sunday School Class, and his 24/7 caregivers for their dedication to keeping him safe and meeting his day to day care needs.



