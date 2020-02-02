William "Cliff" Money, Jr.
March 14, 1962 - January 28, 2020
Macon, GA- William Clifford "Cliff" Money, Jr. 57, of Macon, Georgia passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. Pastor Trey Dickerson will officiate.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the son of William Clifford Money Sr. and Sara Elizabeth Combs Money. He was in Quality Assurance with Juliette Metrology Lab with Georgia Power.
He attended the High Point Church in Macon and was a member of the Harley Owners Group, HOG, and a passionate Volkswagen enthusiast.
Mr. Money is survived by his wife, Laura Ann Money, Children, Sarah Jean Money, Rachel Elizabeth Money, and Caleb Clifford Money. Sisters, Gail Boeckman(Mark), Kay Snyder(Karl) and Liz Money(Diane Denson).
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Patriot Guard, www.patriotguard.org/tribute-donations.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020