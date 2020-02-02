William "Cliff" Money Jr. (1962 - 2020)
  • "Prayers to the family May God Bless you in your time of..."
    - PAMELA SCHREIBER
  • "So sorry for your loss. We at Macon H.O.G will miss him."
  • "I am very sad to hear of this tragedy. Cliff is one of the..."
    - Mark Sullivan
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home
Inurnment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Milledgeville, GA
Obituary
William "Cliff" Money, Jr.
March 14, 1962 - January 28, 2020
Macon, GA- William Clifford "Cliff" Money, Jr. 57, of Macon, Georgia passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. Pastor Trey Dickerson will officiate.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, he was the son of William Clifford Money Sr. and Sara Elizabeth Combs Money. He was in Quality Assurance with Juliette Metrology Lab with Georgia Power.
He attended the High Point Church in Macon and was a member of the Harley Owners Group, HOG, and a passionate Volkswagen enthusiast.
Mr. Money is survived by his wife, Laura Ann Money, Children, Sarah Jean Money, Rachel Elizabeth Money, and Caleb Clifford Money. Sisters, Gail Boeckman(Mark), Kay Snyder(Karl) and Liz Money(Diane Denson).
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Patriot Guard, www.patriotguard.org/tribute-donations.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020
