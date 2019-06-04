Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William O. Banks. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Send Flowers Obituary

William O. Banks

May 27, 1932 - June 2, 2019

Macon, GA- William O. Banks, of Macon, passed away on June 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 11:00AM at Vineville Methodist Church with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola.

Bill was born in 1932 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Margaret Evelyn Dedman Banks and William Herbert Banks. He was preceded in death by his brother John Edwin Banks and sister Dolores Ann Banks Carden.

In 1944, he followed his brother to the Baylor School, where he graduated in 1950 as Senior Class President, Honor Council Chairman, and Captain of the football and basketball teams. He received a football scholarship to Georgia Tech where he played guard for coach Bobby Dodd on Yellow Jacket teams that were undefeated in 1951 and 1952 and won two SEC Championships, the Orange Bowl, the Sugar Bowl, and a national championship. He was one of "Dodd's Boys".

Beginning in 1953, he served his country in the United States Army in Special Services, Fort Lee, Virginia, and was honorably discharged in 1955.

He received a degree in Industrial Management from Georgia Tech in 1958 and began his business career with Inland Container Corporation in Rome, Georgia, ultimately serving as Group Vice President responsible for the Eastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern United States. He was the youngest individual in company history to receive such an officer appointment. His final posting with Inland was General Manager of its Macon, Georgia plant. He loved Macon and requested this position to return to the South for retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jo Banks of Macon; son, Bob (Sally) Banks of Pennsylvania; son, Ken (Martie) Banks of Macon; son, Jeff (Sally Ann) Banks of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kerry Banks, Martha Banner Banks, Bailey Banks, Samantha Brauer, Chelsea Banks and Molly Jo Banks; and two great grandchildren.

He was a member of Vineville Methodist Church and the Jones Sunday school class. A devoted golfer, he was a member of Idle Hour Country Club. He cherished and delighted in his family, his friends and his church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Carlyle Place for his compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley Glen Ministries, 4580 North Mumford Road Macon, GA 31210 or The Methodist Home for Children & Youth, P.O. Box 2525, Macon, GA 31204

