William Omer Trice
May 21, 1935 - May 3, 2020
Byron, Georgia- William Omer Trice, 84, of Byron, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Omer was born in Pulaski County, Georgia, on May 21, 1935. He worked for Colonial Bakery, Inland Container Company, and most recently, Robins Air Force Base as an aircraft electronics technician. Omer loved farming and gardening. He was a Mr. Fix-it, spending much of his free time working on engines.
Omer was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Trice, Sr; and parents, Albert McCrae Trice and Claudia Patience Bower Trice.
Omer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Winters Trice; son, Stephen Trice (Norlene); grandchildren, Lance Trice (Wendy), Lawrence Trice, Jr. (Christine), David Griffith (Jennifer), Kristi Lehane (Robert), and Kami Tanner (David); 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Arline Layson, brother, William Roe (Joan); daughter-in-law, Kathy Trice; and several nieces and nephews.
