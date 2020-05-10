William Omer Trice
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Omer Trice
May 21, 1935 - May 3, 2020
Byron, Georgia- William Omer Trice, 84, of Byron, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Omer was born in Pulaski County, Georgia, on May 21, 1935. He worked for Colonial Bakery, Inland Container Company, and most recently, Robins Air Force Base as an aircraft electronics technician. Omer loved farming and gardening. He was a Mr. Fix-it, spending much of his free time working on engines.
Omer was preceded in death by his son, Lawrence Trice, Sr; and parents, Albert McCrae Trice and Claudia Patience Bower Trice.
Omer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Winters Trice; son, Stephen Trice (Norlene); grandchildren, Lance Trice (Wendy), Lawrence Trice, Jr. (Christine), David Griffith (Jennifer), Kristi Lehane (Robert), and Kami Tanner (David); 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Arline Layson, brother, William Roe (Joan); daughter-in-law, Kathy Trice; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for William Omer Trice



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved