3969 Mercer University Drive
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:30 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:30 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
William "Bill" P. Davis
July 29, 1929 - January 28, 2020
Macon, GA- William Parham Davis (Bill, Daddy, Grandpa, PaPa), of Macon, GA, passed away peacefully January 28, 2020. The family visitation is Friday, January 31, 2020, at 2:30 followed by the funeral service at 3:30 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Chapel. Graveside to follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA, 31204. The family requests that any donation be made to Southern Grace Hospice, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, GA 30253.
Bill was born in Macon, GA on July 29, 1929, to James Willis and Mattie Belle Davis. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and Bobby Davis, and sister, Frances Skelton. The family moved to Birmingham, Alabama when Bill was a young child. He served in the U.S. Army stateside during the Korean War. After his time in the service, he went to work at Warner Robins Air Force Base. While at the Base he advanced his career in a co-op program at Auburn University in industrial engineering and electronics. He worked on bomb navigation for the B-52 during the Vietnam War, and retired from Robins on January 3, 1985.
On September 3, 1955 he married Vivian Cannon and together they raised a family and actively served in their community in Macon. Bill was a former member of Mabel White Baptist Church and current member of Tattnall Square Baptist Church, a former member of the Macon Exchange Club, a Royal Ambassador leader, and a leader of Boy Scout Troop 7, in Macon. Bill was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, and a beloved member of his community. He will be remembered most for his incomparable wit, as an exceptional friend and role model, and his loves for ancestry research, photography, card making, the outdoors and camping, the Appalachian Mountains, hymns, animals, gardening, peanut butter and ice cream. Bill knew Christ as his Lord and Savior. He shared his love of Jesus through the way he cared for others, served his family, church and community, and through his profound gentleness.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vivian Cannon Davis, and his son Dale M. Davis and daughters Joy Davis Melton and Donna Davis, his grandchildren, Jennifer Jordan (Brandon), Bethany Grable (John), Emily Bringuel (Jonathan), and Aimee Melton, and also by his great-grandchildren Della and Davis Jordan, and many loving extended family members.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
