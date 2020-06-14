William Phillips

William PhillipsJune 10, 1942 - June 11, 2020Vidalia, GA- William Colquitt Phillips, age 77, of Vidalia, Georgia, passed away peacefully on June 10th, 2020 after a brief illness.William was born on June 11th, 1942 to Willie J. Phillips and Abbie Mann Phillips. He graduated from the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy and went on to found Phillips Pharmacy in Vidalia where he worked until he retired in 2009. William married his wife Patricia Gordon Phillips in 1966, and the couple had two children together.William was preceded in death by his wife Pat, and his parents Willie J. and Abbie. He is survived by his daughter Angela Combs, and her husband Rusty; his son Gordon Phillips, and his husband Sacha; his granddaughters Emily Combs and Claire Combs; his sister Delaine Henderson, and her husband Kermit, as well as other loving family members.There will be a graveside service on Sunday, June 14th, at 2:00 pm at Pinecrest Cemetery in Vidalia, GA.