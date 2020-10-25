William "Bo" Price
March 24, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Wrightsville, GA- Graveside services for Mr. William "Bo" Price, 84, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Westview Cemetery. Rev. Kirk Hagan, Rev. Mike Bankston, and Rev. Roger Byrd will be officiating.
Mr. Price was born on March 24, 1936. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian J. Roberts, father, Melvin Price, brother, Nellious Price, and stepsister, Johnnie Stewart. Mr. Price passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Price is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hazel Kitchens Price, children, Wanda (Lott) Foskey, Trad (Jeri) Price, and Lauren (Hal) Hunter all of Wrightsville, grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Wilkes, Brandon (Lisa) Kight, Jason Craven, Sarah (Brad) Mallette, Courtney (Jordan) Miller, Logan Smith, Erica Smith, Ethan Smith, Amber Price, and Adam Price, great-grandchildren, Caleb (Miranda) Brown, Carly Wilkes, Alexis Wilkes, Sam Wilkes, Jada Wilkes, Riley Craven, Titus Miller, Lincoln Miller, Trevan Mallette, and Beverly Mallette, great-great-grandchild, David Rhett Brown, sister, Phyllis (Bobby) Santana, brother Edward (Peggy) Price, stepsisters, Frankie Stewart and Annette Poston, nephews and nieces, Danny (Terri) Boykin, Roger (Carol) Price, Patty Graybill, Kim (Edd) Tanner, and Lisa (Randy) McCarty, and numerous great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Pall Bearers will be Brandon Kight, Chris Wilkes, Jason Craven, Ethan Smith, Tommy Smith, and Roger Price. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Holton, Willie Green, Greg Kitchens, David Claxton, Roland Thomas, and Don Norton.
The family will receive friends immediately after the service in the cemetery .
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Raines Crossroads Fire Department or Wrightsville First United Methodist Church.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com
