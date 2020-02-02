|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Burial
Following Services
William "Bill" R. Hamil
January 1, 1924 - January 31, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Bill Hamil, 96, held hands again with his beloved wife of 67 years, Estelle Redding Hamil, on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a short illness.
Bill was born on January 1, 1924 in Temple, Georgia to the late Miller and Lula Hamil. A man of great pride, he served his country in the United States Navy and followed with a civil service career in Electronics at Robins Air Force Base. Following his retirement, Bill spent many years working for Eddie Wiggins Ford. He loved to garden and enjoyed visiting produce stands and sharing his supply with his neighbors. Bill was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and had recently been attending Second Baptist Church with his family. He will be remembered by all that knew him as a loving, caring, and generous man with a heart of gold. He was devoted to his family, friends, and neighbors.
His beloved wife, Estelle Hamil; daughters, Gwinnette Williamson, Denese Tabor, Tracie Dockery; granddaughter, Kellie Roop and parents, preceded him in death.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving children; Judy Goodman (Ben), Gary Hamil (Jan) and Alvin Tabor, son in law; grandchildren, Mark Goodman (Jeannie), Cheri Goodman, Ashley Williamson (Rachel), Caitlin Dockery (Travis), Emily Deavor (Will), Wesley Tabor (Michelle) and Brooks Tabor (Nicki); great grandchildren, Casie Dougharty (Shane), Joshua Goodman (Cameron), Harley Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Bret Roberts, Maura Williamson, Lucian, Fathom, Lexxi Roop, Mason Roop, Jayce Tabor, Kaylyn Tabor, Dylan Tabor and Kannon Tabor; great-great grandchildren, Emmagrace Goodman, Brody Dougharty, Lennox Goodman and Bryson Albino. A special thank you to dear friend and special caregiver, who loved Bill like her own father, Carrie Milton, her son, Tracy and grandson, Larry.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Bill will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of William "Bill" Hamil to Second Baptist Church Building Fund at 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or Encompass Hospice at 1760 Bass Road, Suite 202 Macon, Georgia 31210.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of William "Bill" Hamil to Second Baptist Church Building Fund at 2504 Moody Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or Encompass Hospice at 1760 Bass Road, Suite 202 Macon, Georgia 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 2, 2020
