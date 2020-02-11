|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Mike" Raley.
|
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel - Gray
William "Mike" Raley
January 8, 1943 - February 8, 2020
Gray, GA- William "Mike" Raley, of Gray, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 8, 2020, after an extended illness at the age of 77. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 4:00 PM, at Hart's Mortuary Jones County Chapel. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 886 Mulberry St, Macon, GA 31201, or New Haven Baptist Church, 893 New Haven Church Rd, Gordon, GA 31031.
Mr. Raley graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. He not only spent many years as a Human Resources Manager for Freeport Kaolin and Engelhard, he was a very successful entrepreneur. Mr. Raley started his own family-operated NASCAR related business known as Frequency Fan Club. He spent years acquiring the necessary frequencies to allow NASCAR fans to listen to their favorite drivers communicate with their crew chief with scanners and headsets. Many people have copied the Frequency Fan Club, but Mr. Raley was the originator of this business concept. The family continues to own and operate the business to this day. Mr. Raley was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Rembert Raley, Jr., and his stepson, Chris Hatcher.
Survivors: Wife, Ruth Raley, of Gray; Son, Mike (Kimberlee)Raley, of Atlanta; Son, David Raley, of Gray; Stepson, Lint (Susan) Hatcher, of Macon; Sister, Martha (Jim) Buffington, Aberdeen, MS; Sister-in-law, Jane Raley, of Huntsville, AL; Grandchildren, Hunter, Madison, Will, Nicki, Scott, Nicholas, Sarah, Holly, and Katy; Great-grandchildren, Whitney, Zane, Abigayle, Laken, Caleb and Brantley, and the mother of David and Michael Raley, Mary Alice Raley.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Mortuary Jones County Chapel, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA, 31032, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for William "Mike" Raley
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|