William Ransom Winks
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Ransom Winks.
March 11, 2019
Perry, GA- William R. Winks, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 11, 2019.
William was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Raymond R. and Hanorah Eckle Winks. At the age of 18, he proudly joined the United States Navy where he served two tours in Vietnam. William left the Navy after eight years of service and fulfilled his passion for aircrafts by going to work for Pan-Am Airlines in Brooklyn, New York. He later went to work in Atlanta for Delta Airlines where he retired after many dedicated years. William loved his family, automobiles and Western movies, John Wayne's movies were his favorite.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jorunn Winks; and his brother, Raymond George Winks.
William's memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Kenneth Winks (Melissa) of Gastonia, North Carolina, Scott Winks (Loretta) of Richmond Hill, and Lynn Locke (Ty) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Nicole and Katelyn Winks, and Nicholas and Joseph Alessi; and sister, Rebecca Buchleitner of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mr. Winks to the , 804 Cherry St., Ste. A., Macon, GA 31201.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mr. Winks' arrangements.
View the online memorial for William Ransom Winks
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019