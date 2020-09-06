William Richard "Ricky" Wasden
April 20, 1951 - September 4, 2020
Lizella, GA- William Richard "Ricky" Wasden, 69, of Lizella, passed away peacefully at Pine Pointe Hospice on Friday, September 4, 2020. A graveside service with masonic rites, and military honors will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends one hour prior at the cemetery. Reverend Claire Davis will officiate and Mr. Jeff Lee will speak
Mr. Wasden was born on April 20, 1951 in Macon, to the late James and Ruby Wasden, he proudly served our country in the United States Army. After his time in the service, Ricky began a lifelong career as a Insurance agent, working for Wasden & Sapp Insurance Agency. He devoted his life to serving others, as a proud Past Illustrious Master of Mickey Fuller Masonic Lodge #720, achieving the order of 32nd degree, Mr. Wasden was also a member of Valley of Macon Scottish Rite and Al Sihah Shrine Temple in Macon where he was car show chairman and enjoyed coordinating the Klassic auto show every year. In his free time Mr. Wasden enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife; Sheila Rogers Wasden, Children; Richard Andrew Wasden (Kellie), and Candice Brooke McCullough (Anthony). Grandchildren; Victoria Wasden, Bailey Wasden, Madison Wasden, Caleb Cross and Cason Cross. Siblings; Jimmy Wasden (Brenda) and Renee Wasden.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mr. Wasden's long-term caretaker, Latina Primus for the love and compassion she showed him
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations please be made in Williams honor to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd, Macon, Ga, 31210.
